Army Kills Suicide Bomber, Rescues Four Other In Borno

The Nigerian Army said it has rescued three children and a woman during its operations in the North-East between November 3 and 8.

Acting Director of the Defense Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, said the troops also neutralised a female suicide bomber.

According to him, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion stationed at Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area of Borno# destroyed the hideout of the terrorists and rescued the woman and children on November 8.

He said two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

Onyeuko added that on November 3, soldiers from Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp.

“The vigilant troops sighted and neutralized the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest,” he said.

He went on to reveal that the troops had between November 7 and 8 thwarted an attempt by Boko Haram/ISWAP to infiltrate Buni Gari town in Yobe and killed five of the insurgents.

He said they recovered one fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier, one gun truck, one NSVT anti-aircraft gun, one QJC anti-aircraft gun, one rocket propelled grenade tube, one PKT gun, one GPMG, one QJC extra barrel, six AK47 rifles, 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition from the encounter.

“In another development, troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru on November 3 killed Boko Haram terrorists and forced others to flee with possible gunshot wounds.

“Resulting from the encounter, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle and 2 Boko Haram terrorists’ flags,” he said.

While the army keeps fighting a never-ending war, the Nigerian Government is yet to arrest any financier of the terror group.

A court in the United Arab Emirates sentenced six of such Boko Haram funders recently.

Prosecutors in the Arab nation revealed that one of the two Boko Haram undercover agents, who facilitated the transaction, was a Nigerian Government official.

The Presidency is yet to comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, claims the launching of “Operation Fireball,” an offshoot of Lafiya Dole, is the final onslaught against Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria.