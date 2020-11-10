Bandits Demand N7m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Zamfara Villagers

Armed bandits have demanded N7m ransom for the release of 14 people kidnapped at Dankurmi Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters recall that the gunmen attacked Dankurmi on November 6, 2020, killing one person and abducting 14 others.

Many villagers were also left with gunshot wounds.

Four days after, the abductors have demanded N7m ransom to release those kidnapped.

A brother of one of the kidnap victims told SaharaReporters that they had no means of raising that money after the bandits looted the little they had gathered including motorcycles.

“They are demanding N7m, where do they want us to see that? They have looted all our belongings including motorcycles,” he said.