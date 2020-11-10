DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding

The Department of State Services has arraigned one Kabiru Mohammed for creating and sharing a fake video of President Muhammadu Buhari's wedding to Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Mohammed was arraigned 10 months after he was initially arrested by the DSS.

The DSS, while parading Mohammed in January, said it received a petition from Ahmed to investigate the photos and videos and uncover the persons involved in the circulation of such materials.

The DSS claimed he had confessed to creating and circulating the video.

Mohammed was arraigned at a Chief Magistrates’ Court at Nomansland in Kano on two count charges of defamation and injurious falsehood on Tuesday, TheNation reports.

According to counsel to the DSS, I.B. Bulus, Mohammed’s action caused “confusion and injury to the persons involved, tarnishing their character and causing disaffection among their families and associates, through the spreading of fake news.”

He urged the magistrate court presided over by Aminu Gabari to order the remand of the defendant in the DSS custody for seven days.

The judge, however, turned down the prayer of the DSS and granted Mohammed bail after his counsel, Moses Edema, said the alleged offence was a bailable.

Giving his ruling, Gabari granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum.

As part of the conditions, the magistrate said Mohammed must daily report to the DSS office from 8am to 2pm on weekdays and 9am to 2pm at weekends.