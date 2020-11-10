ENDSARS: Oyo State Inaugurates Judicial Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality, Extrajudicial Killings

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has inaugurated the state's Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the state.

The panel of 11 members were inaugurated on Tuesday.

Makinde revealed that members of the panel were drawn from the legal team, National Human Rights Commission, Department of Public Prosecution and the National Youth Council of Nigeria, adding that the panel will be headed by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retired).

The governor said, "We inaugurated the Oyo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality, violation of rights of citizens and unlawful killings. The panel is made up of eleven (11) members led by Justice Bolajoko Adeniji (retired), as Chairman of the panel.

"Members of the panel are drawn from the legal community, the National Human Rights Commission, the Department of Public Prosecution, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, youth representatives of EndSARS protesters and the community.

"This panel was constituted pursuant to Section 2(1) of the Oyo State Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 32 of the Laws of Oyo State 2000 which empowers the governor to set up a commission of inquiry. However, as the scope is beyond Oyo State, we're collaborating with the Federal Government."

The governor urged anyone, who has faced human rights abuse in the hands of any of the security forces to "use this opportunity to seek justice" as he promised that officers responsible for the deaths of Isiaka Jimoh, Ganiyu Moshood Alabi, and Adeoye Taiwo would be brought to book.