EndSARS: Police Lied, Accused My Brother Of Fraud Before He Was Arrested In Our Presence, Eromosele's Sister Says

Onomene Adene, sister of the #EndSARS protester, Eromosele, who is currently in custody, has narrated how the police first accused her brother of fraud before arresting him in the presence of the family in Lagos.

Last weekend, 27-year-old Eromosele was arrested for distributing flyers and asking the youth to resume the street demonstration to end police brutality in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday while featuring on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television program, Adene said the police disguised by accusing her brother of transacting business with them and never delivered the goods.

According to her, the police never told the family that her brother's arrest was linked to the EndSARS protest until he was detained.

She explained that the police used her as a bait to track down her brother before he was arrested and moved to their station.

Adene said, “on Saturday I got a call some minutes past 7:00am from a man who said he was a former church member.

"He said he was an old church member and he went to our church in GRA and discovered that we were no more there but he had a parcel for my dad who was the pastor of that church.

"He said that seeing we were no longer there, he came to Allen where we stayed. I thought it was fine. He said he was at Solanke but I don't know that place. I told him to come to the First Bank bus-stop.

"On getting there, I noticed that I couldn’t really place his face but I was like okay, benefit of doubt, I might not know everyone in my father’s church.

"I got close and the parcel he was holding doesn’t really look like a parcel, so I already knew there was something wrong. So, I asked how I could help him and next thing he said he was looking for Peter, that is my brother’s name.

“While I was asking why he was looking for Peter, the next thing I heard was here are my men.

"When I looked back, there were three other men, so I was surrounded by four men.

"He said he was looking for Peter, they did business with him, they transferred money to his Zenith Bank account and he did not deliver the commodities.

"I was like my brother doesn’t sell anything, my brother is a musician, he is a philanthropist, he is the owner of Belleful Naija on Instagram. He takes care of the less privileged. So, you saying he bought something and didn’t pay, I knew it was some cooked up story.

“So, when I pressed about why he was looking for my brother, three Hilux pulled up with the oga that led them, CSP Hamzat, and all of them were shouting madam why are you delaying?

"They asked me to get into the car but I didn’t want to get into the car, I just told the guy that called me that my house is not far and we should walk.

“So they deceived me to get to my brother. When they got to the house, they were still telling the story of how they bought a commodity and he did not deliver.

"And even when the lawyer came in, the lawyer still asked them if they were there to effect an arrest, they said no and still took my brother away that same day.

“They told the lawyer that same story. I knew it was not true but when they got to the station, they now said it was because of the EndSARS protests."

Nigeria Police Continue Crackdown On Protesters, Move Arrested Persons to Abuja | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/fPBCIDNB7l#EndSARS @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/tXU8ebAbXj — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 9, 2020

Also speaking, Eromosele's lawyer, Babatunde Jinadu, said the police lied about the purpose of the arrest, noting that his client was being denied bail by the authorities.

A wave of street protests swept across Nigeria in October as young people poured out to demand an end to police brutality and bad governance in the country.

In a bid to break the peaceful demonstrations, the government sent in armed thugs and security operatives, who unleashed terror on the people.

The climax came on October 20 when the Lagos State Government drafted in soldiers of the Nigerian Army to attack demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate area of the state.

According to Amnesty International, over 10 persons lost their lives following the attack by the soldiers.

A Judicial Panel of Inquiry has been established by the Lagos Government to unravel the incident of October 20 and brutality by personnel of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.