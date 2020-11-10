Shiite Group Petitions Human Rights Commission, EU, UN, Demands Justice For Lekki Massacre Victims

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 10, 2020

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, a Shiite group, has submitted a formal petition to the National Human Rights Commission, United Nations and European Union, Abuja, to demand justice for victims of the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting.

The group condemned the brutal force used on protesters by some soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement by Secretary, Academic Forum of the ISM, Abdullahi Musa, described the shooting of unarmed protesters as barbaric and uncalled for.

The sect said the carnage was orchestrated and premeditated to stop the protesters from calling for good governance.

 The statement read, "We strongly condemn the regime’s attack on peaceful protesters, infiltration of the protests and the Lekki massacre. 

"The commencement of the probe on the killings by the state government is welcome. Stakeholders should ensure that the probe leads to the prosecution of perpetrators.

"These deliberate acts by the regime was done in order to provide itself with an excuse to carry out a pre-planned and premeditated mass murder of protesters, which was subsequently carried out by the Nigerian Army at Lekki on 20th October, 2020. 

"Therefore, the seemingly endless injustice arouses the cumulative grievances of youths, embarking on nationwide peaceful protests against the savage brutality of the regime’s enforcers. Bravo to the energetic Nigerian youth who have united in the face of such injustice."

SaharaReporters, New York

