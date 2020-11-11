Abducted Edo Deputy Governor's Younger Brother Freed

Frederick Shaibu, younger brother of Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who was kidnapped on Monday, has been freed, SaharaReporters has learnt.

A government source in Edo confirmed the release to our correspondent on Wednesday night.





The source disclosed that Fredrick was released after the payment of ransom.

He added that the victim has been reunited with his family and taken for treatment.

"He has been released and reunited with his family. The deputy governor is aware of his release already.

"I can't disclose how much was paid to secure his release but I know he's fine now and has been narrating his experience in the kidnappers' den," the source said.

Mr Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.



Fredrick was kidnapped on Monday while driving his children to school at Aruogba in Irhiri axis of Benin, the state capital.

The children were left in the car while the hoodlums went away with him.

