Bandits Kill One Person, Abduct Traditional Ruler, Children In Zamfara

One person, Mallan Maigariya, was, however, killed while trying to rescue the abducted victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the district head of Matseri community under Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

File Photo

It was gathered that the gunmen armed with automatic weapons, stormed the community on motorcycles in large numbers.

The Emir of Anka, who doubles as Chairman of Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed, confirmed the incident.

Ahmed said the bandits did not talk to or attack anyone else in the village but took away the district head and his children.

He said, “We do not know whether they have issues that have not been settled with the district head.”

SaharaReporters, New York

