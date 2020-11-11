EiE Denies Being Deregistered By Nigerian Government

The Corporate Affairs Commission had in a series of tweets on Tuesday announced the removal of a company, Enough is Enough, from its database.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

A civil society organisation, Enough is Enough Nigeria, has denied being deregistered by the Nigerian Government.

EiE

The CAC noted that the entity had deviated from the original purpose of registration and therefore it resolved to cancel the business name.

“Based on the provisions of Section 579 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), the Corporate Affairs Commission has cancelled the registration of the business name “Enough is Enough BN 2210728” with immediate effect.

“The business name “Enough is Enough” which was registered in 2012 to engage in general contracts, sales of sport equipment/promotion deviated from its main objectives over the cause of time.

“Consequently, the commission has removed it from its database and advised the proprietors to surrender the certificate earlier issued to them,” the tweet read. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the deregistered company by the CAC bears a similar name with the popular civil society group targeted by the Nigerian Government for clampdown and the action was done in error.

EiE Nigeria on Tuesday night also tweeted a photo of its Certificate of Incorporation, which showed the CAC deregistered another company. 

