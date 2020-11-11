#ENDSARS: Freezing Bank Accounts Of Protesters Is Unnecessarily Vindictive, Says Ohaneze Ndigbo

The igbo group warned that if not properly managed, the clampdown on protesters could lead to another protest in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020


The Ohaneze Ndigbo has condemned the recent freezing of accounts of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, describing it as unnecessarily vindictive.

The igbo group warned that if not properly managed, the clampdown on protesters could lead to another protest in the country.

Ohaneze Ndigbo

In a statement by the Acting Secretary-General of the group, Prince Uche Achi-Ogbaga, and media adviser to the President-General, Nnia Nwodo, Emeka Attamah, they said the protest was a legitimate weapon of complaint in a democracy.

“The right to protest any perceived negative action of government or organisation is upheld in the constitution of the country.

“In fact, President Buhari himself led many protests against former President Jonathan.

“The #EndSARS protest was peaceful and legitimate until some hoodlums were sent to disrupt and make it violent. So, freezing the accounts of the alleged leaders of the protest is high-handed, ill-advised and unnecessarily vindictive.

“Moreover, it has the capacity of triggering off another wave of protest, the end of which nobody can fathom," the statement reads partly.

Ohaneze Ndigbo demanded that the frozen accounts should be released immediately while asking the government to go after individuals sponsoring Boko Haram and other insurgent groups in the country.
See Also #EndSARS Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Bank Accounts Of #EndSARS Protesters 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Osun Court Remands Female Protesters Over Alleged Attack On Governor Oyetola's Convoy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Massacre: Forensic Analysis Proves Videos Of Killings Are Genuine
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Benue Local Government Imposes 12-hour Curfew After Unrest Over Missing Penises
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Chairman Expresses Regret In Signing Panel Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Ex-Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Arraigned For Giving False Information To Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abducted Edo Deputy Governor's Younger Brother Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Lawmakers Ask Immigration And Customs Enforcement To Halt Deportation Of African Asylum-seekers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss 10 Officers in Lagos For Murder, Corruption, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad