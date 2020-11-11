ENDSARS: Freezing Bank Accounts Of Protesters Is Unnecessarily Vindictive, Says Ohaneze Ndigbo



The Ohaneze Ndigbo has condemned the recent freezing of accounts of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters, describing it as unnecessarily vindictive.



The igbo group warned that if not properly managed, the clampdown on protesters could lead to another protest in the country.

In a statement by the Acting Secretary-General of the group, Prince Uche Achi-Ogbaga, and media adviser to the President-General, Nnia Nwodo, Emeka Attamah, they said the protest was a legitimate weapon of complaint in a democracy.

“The right to protest any perceived negative action of government or organisation is upheld in the constitution of the country.

“In fact, President Buhari himself led many protests against former President Jonathan.

“The #EndSARS protest was peaceful and legitimate until some hoodlums were sent to disrupt and make it violent. So, freezing the accounts of the alleged leaders of the protest is high-handed, ill-advised and unnecessarily vindictive.

“Moreover, it has the capacity of triggering off another wave of protest, the end of which nobody can fathom," the statement reads partly.

Ohaneze Ndigbo demanded that the frozen accounts should be released immediately while asking the government to go after individuals sponsoring Boko Haram and other insurgent groups in the country.

