Ex-Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Arraigned For Giving False Information To Police

The Nigeria Police Force has dragged former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, to court for giving false information to the force.

Ohakim was arraigned before a high court of the Federal Capital Territory in Maitama for giving information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa that she threatened him with a gun.

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim

The police also claimed that Ohakim claimed that he has a land for sale, adding that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, was the owner of the said land.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019 at Asokoro, did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that she threatened you with gun knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

“That you Ikedi Ohakim, on or about the 23rd day of May, 2019, at Asokoro, did unlawfully gave false information against one Chinyere Amuchienwa, that you have a plot of land for sale at Lagos state, knowing it to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968,” two of the charges read.

The police said Ohakim’s act was punishable under section 140 of the Penal Code Law of the Northern Nigeria, 1968.

On arraignment, Ohakim’s lawyer, Ken Njemanze (SAN), applied for bail.

Ruling on the bail, the presiding judge, Justice Samira Bature, granted Ohakim bail of N10m with one surety in like sum, who resides in the Federal Capital Territory.

The judge gave a stern warning to Ohakim not to interfere or threaten any of the prosecutions’ witnesses.

The case was adjourned to January 25, 2021 for trial.