Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead

Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

A son of the deceased, Kassim Balarabe Musa, confirmed the news in a short statement.

He said, "I will like to inform you the passing away of my father, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa. He died this morning about 30 minutes ago."

A former lawmaker from Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, also confirmed the news.

He said, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike's Bounties Sum To Nearly N1 Billion In 3 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Sack Service Chiefs Now, North-East Elders Tell Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Drags Man To Court For Sharing Fake Video Of President Buhari's Wedding
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike's Bounties Sum To Nearly N1 Billion In 3 Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Governor Sanwo-Olu Moves To Abolish Pension For Tinubu, Fashola, Others
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Categorises #EndSARS Promoters As Terrorism Sponsors In Order To Freeze Bank Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Governor Akeredolu Defends Freezing Of Protesters' Bank Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Begins Probe Of Suspended UNILAG VC, Ogundipe Over N5bn Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Criminal Complaint By A Private Citizen Against The #EndSARS Protesters And "Sponsors" By Misbau Alamu Lateef
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad