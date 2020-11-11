Former Kaduna Governor, Balarabe Musa, Is Dead

A former governor of old Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, is dead.

Musa died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after a brief illness.

A son of the deceased, Kassim Balarabe Musa, confirmed the news in a short statement.

He said, "I will like to inform you the passing away of my father, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa. He died this morning about 30 minutes ago."

A former lawmaker from Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, also confirmed the news.

He said, “Alhaji Balarabe Musa has died. May Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin.”