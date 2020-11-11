Police Dismiss 10 Officers in Lagos For Murder, Corruption, Others

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed no fewer than 10 of its personnel for various offences ranging from murder, discreditable conduct, excessive use of power, corruption among others.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that 18 police officers were demoted while 29 others were issued warning.

It reads, “In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the  police command has tried eighty one (81) personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

“The command has dismissed and prosecuted seven, while 10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded #10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 inspectors, 29 and seven corporals. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

“It is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State. The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations levelled against them.

“According to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, punishments are awarded according to the magnitude of offences committed by police personnel. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force, in particular, condone indiscipline and crimes.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Ex-Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Arraigned For Giving False Information To Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Some Disgruntled Elements Planning To Poison Our Officers In Lagos With ‘Palliatives’, Police Say
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Arrested In Bauchi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Two Suspects Linked To Abuja Bombings
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption NJC Judicial Officials Accused Of Taking N3 Billion Bribe Now Under Security Surveillance
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Benue Local Government Imposes 12-hour Curfew After Unrest Over Missing Penises
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Chairman Expresses Regret In Signing Panel Report
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Ex-Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Arraigned For Giving False Information To Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption How Dasuki, Ex-NNPC GM Spent N2.2bn On Prayers Against Boko Haram —EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Social Media Users In Northern Nigeria Attack BBC For Publishing Photo Of Saudi King Shaking Hands With Germany’s Angela Merkel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abducted Edo Deputy Governor's Younger Brother Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Convicts House Of Representatives Member For Lying Under Oath
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America United States Lawmakers Ask Immigration And Customs Enforcement To Halt Deportation Of African Asylum-seekers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Lawyer Wants Arabic Words Removed From Currency
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG VC Ogundipe Reinstated By President Buhari, Governing Council Dissolved
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad