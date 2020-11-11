Police Dismiss 10 Officers in Lagos For Murder, Corruption, Others

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed no fewer than 10 of its personnel for various offences ranging from murder, discreditable conduct, excessive use of power, corruption among others.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that 18 police officers were demoted while 29 others were issued warning.

It reads, “In its bid to promote discipline and core values of policing in Lagos State, the police command has tried eighty one (81) personnel for various criminal and disciplinary offences that were committed between October 2019 and October 2020, ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of power, corrupt practices and negligence.

“The command has dismissed and prosecuted seven, while 10 personnel were dismissed. In addition, 18 of the men were reduced in ranks and 29 were awarded #10 naira major entries and warning letters accordingly. Others were awarded extra fatigue while 16 of the men were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

“The personnel that were tried in the orderly room proceedings conducted at various locations in Lagos State included 45 inspectors, 29 and seven corporals. Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

“It is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State. The trials were instituted based on a series of complaints/allegations levelled against them.

“According to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations, punishments are awarded according to the magnitude of offences committed by police personnel. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its workforce in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force, in particular, condone indiscipline and crimes.”