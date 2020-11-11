Some Disgruntled Elements Planning To Poison Our Officers In Lagos With ‘Palliatives’, Police Say

The Lagos State Police Command has warned its officers to be wary of “disgruntled elements” planning to distribute palliatives to police stations across the state.

The command disclosed this in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020 and addressed to area commanders and divisional police officers.



The wireless signal with reference number CB:4001/LS/DOPS/VOL.40/44/ order and directives, which was signed by the COMPOL DOPS Ikeja, reads in part, “Info at compol disposal revealed that some disgruntled elements acting under the guise of being police friends are planning to distribute palliatives to police personnel and suspects in police detention facilities across the state.

“It was further indicated that the palliatives may have been laced with poison with a view to harm the personnel and suspects, cause commotion and distract the command from effectively containing planned protest.

“In this wise, Compol directs you to warn personnel of yours to be wary of such Greek gifts and avoid falling prey to the plots.

“On no account must anyone accept or allow any individual or group(s) to check or feed any suspect detained in your respective cells.

“However, if any individual/group is bent on doing so, such person(s) should be promptly arrested with the gift items/food and notify the compol immediately.”