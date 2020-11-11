Sowore Raises Alarm Over Plot By Nigerian Government To Arrest, Kill Him For Demanding Good Governance

The alarm by the activist comes as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government continues its clampdown on major actors and promoters of the #ENDSARS protest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

Rights activist and Convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has accused the Nigerian Government of plotting to arrest and kill him.

Omoyele Sowore

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Sowore said that the Nigerian military had put a bounty on his head for him to be either arrested or killed.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of August 3, 2019 by operatives of the Department of State Services for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations on August 5 to demand a better country from the administration of President Buhari.

He was kept in unlawful detention from that period until December 5, 2019 when he was finally released on bail despite two court orders earlier sanctioning his freedom.

In a twist of events, DSS operatives invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, 2019 to rearrest him without any court order.

See Also ACTIVISM #Don'tForgetSowore: Timeline Of An Activist's 90 Days In DSS Detention 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

He remained in unlawful detention until 18 days later when he was released by the secret police for the second time.

The journalist remains confined to Abuja as one of his bail conditions forbids him from leaving the city or speaking with journalists until the end of his trial.

 

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Raises The Alarm Over Plot By Buhari's Regime To Re-arrest Him After SaharaReporters Exposed Coronavirus In Aso Villa 0 Comments 7 Months Ago

