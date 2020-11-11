UNILAG VC Ogundipe Reinstated By President Buhari, Governing Council Dissolved

Ogundipe was suspended in August by Governing Council of the university during a meeting in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2020

Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

The council headed by Dr Wale Babalakin at the time had accused Ogundipe of financial misappropriation among other acts of office abuse.

Spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, in a statement on Wednesday made the announcement.

The statement reads, “The Vice Chancellor was not granted an opportunity to defend himself on the allegations upon which his removal was based. He should accordingly be reinstated.” 

The Governing Council of the university has also been dissolved by the President.

SaharaReporters, New York

