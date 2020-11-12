Benue Health Commissioner, Ikwulono, ls Dead

Ikwulono died on Wednesday afternoon after spending three months as commissioner.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Ikwulono died on Wednesday afternoon after spending three months as commissioner. 

Emmanuel Ikwulono

He was sworn in on August 5, 2020 after his predecessor, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, resigned his position as a member of the State Executive Council.

Ms Ngunan Addingi, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in the state, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads, “The Benue State Government wishes to announce with great sorrow the sad departure of our beloved Dr Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono.

“The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services. Our heart goes out to the family and the entire state at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Details of interment will be announced soon.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Chairman Expresses Regret In Signing Panel Report
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs Large Consignment Of Cocaine Shipped From Nigeria Seized By UK Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Member Responsible For Army Colonel, Bako’s Death, Senator Ndume Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Illegal Chinese Fishing May Collapse Nigeria's Coastal Ecosystem—Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Benue Local Government Imposes 12-hour Curfew After Unrest Over Missing Penises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Releases List Of 86 Most Wanted Terrorists
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education UNILAG Visitation Panel Chairman Expresses Regret In Signing Panel Report
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Drugs Large Consignment Of Cocaine Shipped From Nigeria Seized By UK Officials
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Member Responsible For Army Colonel, Bako’s Death, Senator Ndume Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business Illegal Chinese Fishing May Collapse Nigeria's Coastal Ecosystem—Report
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Under Fire For Tagging #EndSARS Campaigners Terrorists
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lekki Protesters Jumped Into River While Escaping From Shooting, Fled To Ikorodu – Survivor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki’s Aide Collected Over N100m For Security And Contingency
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Lawmakers Ask Immigration And Customs Enforcement To Halt Deportation Of African Asylum-seekers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad