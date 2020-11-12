Benue Health Commissioner, Ikwulono, ls Dead

Commissioner for Health and Human Services in Benue State, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Ikwulono died on Wednesday afternoon after spending three months as commissioner.

He was sworn in on August 5, 2020 after his predecessor, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, resigned his position as a member of the State Executive Council.

Ms Ngunan Addingi, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in the state, confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads, “The Benue State Government wishes to announce with great sorrow the sad departure of our beloved Dr Emmanuel Saleh Ikwulono.

“The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services. Our heart goes out to the family and the entire state at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Details of interment will be announced soon.”