Bill Gates Pledges $70m To Ensure Entire World Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

As part of moves to ensure that the vaccine circulated round the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in a statement signed by the duo announced on Thursday that it would commit an additional $70m to make sure vaccines are available for everyone — not just those, who could afford them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Bill and Melinda Gates have pledged to donate an additional $70m to ensure that everyone around the world had access to the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and BioNTech had announced success in early vaccine trials for Coronavirus.

As part of moves to ensure that the vaccine circulated round the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in a statement signed by the duo announced on Thursday that it would commit an additional $70m to make sure vaccines are available for everyone —  not just those, who could afford them.

It reads, “COVID-19 anywhere is COVID-19 everywhere. That is why we have to ensure that everyone gets equal access to tests, drugs, and vaccines when they are available -- no matter where you live in the world."

The new vaccine also faces challenges in distribution because it requires special ultra-low-temperature freezers that aren't found in typical doctor's offices — an issue that led many to speculate there could be disparities in its administration.

