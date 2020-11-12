Coalition For Revolution Condemns Death Threat On Sowore

The Coalition for Revolution has condemned the attempt by the Nigerian Government to assassinate Omoyele Sowore, a presidential candidate in the 2019 general election.

Sowore, who contested under the African Action Congress, raised the alarm on Wednesday that the Defence Intelligence Agency had put a bounty on his head to be arrested or killed.

Omoyele Sowore during #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

"#RevolutionNow Info reaching me now is that a signal from DIA has put a bounty on my head, that I must be arrested or murdered as they claim I’d resist arrest in the next 24 hours! This is from the Defence HQ here in Abuja! Be it known that this can’t affect the struggle for freedom," Sowore tweeted.

Condemning the constant threat on Sowore’s life, CORE said it received the report of death threats against him with grave concern.

In a statement by Baba Aye and Gbenga Komolafe, Co-conveners of CORE, the group said it would not tolerate any form of attack or trumped up charges against Sowore.

The group said, “Coming on the heels of the state’s draconian crackdown on poor Nigerians described as “looters” for reclaiming COVID-19 palliatives, and EndSARS protests promoters, this palpable threat is worrisome and must be confronted by all well-meaning persons and civic organisations, home and abroad.

“The government should rather be compelled to lift the extra-incarceration detention of Sowore which unjustly limits him to the federal capital territory.

“The rash of repressive measures of the state against the people includes freezing of the bank accounts of twenty citizens, placing “no-fly” instructions to ban EndSARS promoters from travelling out of the country and seizing the passports of those like Ms Modupe Odele who attempted to fly.

“CORE activists like Olawale Mandate Bakare, who was also charged with Sowore has been chased around Osogbo by security forces as if he were a criminal. These make the news, muted as it still might be of intentions to kill or rearrest Omoyele Sowore quite credible.

“To make things absolutely clear to the government, CORE will not tolerate any attack or trumped up charges being levelled against Comrade Sowore.”

The group urged trade unions, professional associations and all other civil society organisations including human rights bodies nationally and globally to call out the regime and demand that it desists from threats to the life and wellbeing of Sowore and every state sponsored attacks on rights activists in the country.