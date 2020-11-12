Ekiti State University Workers Protest Alleged Irregularities, Deductions In Salary

Aggrieved members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities at the Ekiti State University have protested the alleged irregularities in the payment of their salaries.

The workers, who demonstrated on Thursday within the university campus in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, accused management of the institution of continually paying them half month salaries.

Chanting solidarity songs, the university workers said for more than 15 months, they had been subjected to untold hardship in the institution despite their services.

Florence Daudu, Vice Chairman of the union, said workers had been receiving unnecessary deductions any time their wages were paid by the university management.

She said, “We got an amputated and fractional 60 per cent of September salary with 100 per cent Ekiti State Government tax and pension deductions.

“This payment contravenes the general order and convention on the take-home of an employee.

"On no condition should an employee go home with less than 66.66 per cent of his gross after statutory deductions, commitment, and obligations.

"It is essential to inform the governor of Ekiti State that EKSU staff are yet to receive the October salary, this was not your promise during the electioneering campaign."

According to her, Governor Kayode Fayemi had pledged to increase the subvention given to the institution from N260m to N400m but that was yet to be fulfilled.

Secretary of the union, Azeez Aguda, said other agitations of the workers include the non-remittance of over 25 months contributory pension to various payment platforms of account.

He added that over 1000 members of staff were disengaged in December 2019 unjustly, noting that the management of the school does not care about their welfare.

"We need the management to address the non-remittance of over 15 months staff cooperative deductions amounting to N2.4bn.

"And the non-payment of three months outstanding salaries of July, August and September 2018 because if all these are not done, then they should be expecting an industrial action from us," he said.

Spokesperson for the university, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.