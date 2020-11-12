#FreeEromosele: Lawyer Writes Police To Release Activist On Bail

Eromosele was arrested from his home on Saturday by some officers from the Lagos State Police Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Lawyer representing Adene Eromosele, Babatunde Jinadu, has written to the Nigeria Police Force to release the rights activist on bail.

Adene Eromosele

He was arrested for actively participating in the recent #ENDSARS protest.

The lawyer in the letter directed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, said Eromosele was being tacitly denied bail by the police, who has deliberately refused to enter his name on detainees’ list.

The lawyer also brought to the notice of the DIG that Eromosele, who has liver problem, was beginning to react to the poor condition and inhumane treatment he was subjected to in the prison cell.

He added that the activist needed to access medical treatment immediately.

Jinadu said, “It is pertinent to bring to your notice that in all the cells that our client had been detained, his name was not put on the detention list including the FCIID where he is currently being detained.

“This experience brings to us the feeling that the Nigeria Police Force has been preventing our client from legal representation.

“We also wish to inform your office that our client has been on Malaria and Typhoid medications with the following drugs: Suitrox 250mg, Adult Act Clartem-DS, B-Complex, Paracetamol as prescribed to him at the clinic he was taken to from the FCIID.

“It is against these experiences by our client that we hereby passionately apply for administrative bail from your highly exalted office to be able to allow him united with his family again and to enable him to recuperate and recover fully.

“We have suggested some of his relatives as sureties. We shall be grateful if our honest application is favourably considered.”

The lawyer decried that the police have been asking Eromosele questions that are “tricky, pregnant, and misleading” in order to make him to nail himself.

Eromosele has been in detention for five days and is yet to be charged to court on any offence.

He was arrested in Lagos and moved to Abuja where he is currently being detained and interrogated.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

