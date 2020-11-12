Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Utmost Concern, Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo Says

Pfizer and BioNTech had announced success in early vaccine trials for Coronavirus, which they said could be available in small numbers to vulnerable groups in the United States and other Western nations, sparking concerns about access to others living in developing countries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2020

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the country was working to get the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Yemi Osinbajo

In a statement on Thursday, Osinbajo said, “We need to keep the virus under control. While our guards are still firmly in place, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a matter of utmost concern.

“On this, we are encouraged by the efforts of WHO and other international agencies working to ensure that vaccine delivery will be equitable across all countries, regardless of the priority of orders and ability to pay.

“We are encouraging private investment to upscale our health sector, with emphasis on improved facilities and affordable universal healthcare.

“The sheer scale of disruptions to our lives and livelihoods caused by COVID-19 certainly caught us all by surprise.”

SaharaReporters, New York

