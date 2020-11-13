Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians

The returnees, who are all males, arrived Nigeria aboard a chartered aircraft belonging to Envelope Airline about 2.30pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

About 32 Nigerians repatriated from Germany on Thursday arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from Dusseldorf Airport.

The returnees, who are all males, arrived Nigeria aboard a chartered aircraft belonging to Envelope Airline about 2.30pm.

The deportees were sent back to their home country for committing immigration-related offences, immigration sources said.

Many of the deportees were said to be confused and disoriented on their arrival as their relatives were not aware of their coming and hence nobody was at the airport to receive them.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Yet To Find 155 Passengers On Plane With Infected Italian
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: President Buhari’s Wife, Aisha, Daughter, Hanan, Co-Travellers Escape Air Crash On Their Way From Dubai
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Travel Major Airlines Reject Re-Routes During Abuja Airport Closure
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Tinubu’s Alpha-Beta Transferred Billions To Shell Company Run By TVC, BRT Executives
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Group Asks IGP To Arrest, Prosecute Safar, Others For Mobilising Thugs To Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Under Fire As Acting MD Buys Cars, Buses For Auditors Investigating Commission's Finances
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Government's Policy Worse Than COVID-19, Nigerian Workers Say After Fresh Increase In Petrol Price
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Southern Kaduna Kidnap Five Daughters Of Christ Embassy Pastor, One IDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Sadly, The Trump Presidency Is Ending The Way It Started By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Invited By CCB Over Alleged Assets Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje’s Aide Distributes Donkeys To Empower Youth In State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiShooting: We Don’t Have Trust In Lagos Judicial Panel —Joint Action Front
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerians Slam President Buhari, APC Over Petrol Price Increase
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad