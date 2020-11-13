Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians

About 32 Nigerians repatriated from Germany on Thursday arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from Dusseldorf Airport.

The returnees, who are all males, arrived Nigeria aboard a chartered aircraft belonging to Envelope Airline about 2.30pm.

The deportees were sent back to their home country for committing immigration-related offences, immigration sources said.

Many of the deportees were said to be confused and disoriented on their arrival as their relatives were not aware of their coming and hence nobody was at the airport to receive them.