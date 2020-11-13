Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo

Last week, no fewer than 16 persons including market women, traders, civil servants and students were kidnapped on the Akure/Owo/Benin Highway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

The Ondo State Government on Friday admitted that there was an upsurge in crime rate in the state in the past few weeks. 

Last week, no fewer than 16 persons including market women, traders, civil servants and students were kidnapped on the Akure/Owo/Benin Highway. 

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The route has also become a nightmare for motorists and commuters despite claims by Amotekun Corps to the contrary.

Also, there has been a rise in armed robbery cases and attack in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking on Friday, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that the security situation deserves urgent attention.

Governor Akeredolu spoke through a statement by Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo.

The statement announced a ban on the activities of commercial motorcycle riders at night in a bid to curb crime in the state.

The statement reads, "Specifically, the last one week witnessed an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and in some cases, murder. This is no doubt, condemenable.

"As a government, one major responsibility is the provision of security as well as protection of lives and property. In this regard, measures aimed at achieving such goals are the least government can enunciate.

"Consequently, the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has directed with immediate effect as follows:

"That all commercial motorcycle operators, otherwise known as Okada, are to, henceforth, operate within the hours of 6am and 6pm. In other words, none in this category shall operate beyond 6pm in the evening. Anyone found flouting this directive shall have his motorcycle impounded.

"That all vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses are hereby banned from plying the roads. Every of such vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

"Finally, it is pertinent to reiterate that security enhancement and war against insecurity are everybody's responsibility. While government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of government. 

"In this regard, residents of the state are urged to provide useful information about crime, criminal elements and activities in their immediate environment."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Southern Kaduna Kidnap Five Daughters Of Christ Embassy Pastor, One IDP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Medical Doctor For Allegedly Raping Married Woman In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Man Impregnates 15-year-old Granddaughter In Ogun State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Repentant Boko Haram Member Responsible For Army Colonel, Bako’s Death, Senator Ndume Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed While Reading Inside Church, Friends, Others Demand Justice
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Tinubu’s Alpha-Beta Transferred Billions To Shell Company Run By TVC, BRT Executives
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerians Slam President Buhari, APC Over Petrol Price Increase
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Group Asks IGP To Arrest, Prosecute Safar, Others For Mobilising Thugs To Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics We Imposed Levy On Every Loaf Of Bread To Protect Local Bakers, Kogi Government Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Buhari Government's Policy Worse Than COVID-19, Nigerian Workers Say After Fresh Increase In Petrol Price
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS UK Responds To #ENDSARS Petition Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Under Fire As Acting MD Buys Cars, Buses For Auditors Investigating Commission's Finances
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Assembly Speaker, Collins, Impeached
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News UNIBEN Rape, Murder Victim, Uwaila Omozuwa, Buried In Edo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Opinion A UK, US And Canada Visa Ban On Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola By Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate)
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad