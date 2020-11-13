Group Asks IGP To Arrest, Prosecute Safar, Others For Mobilising Thugs To Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos, Abuja

The group in a letter to the IGP accused Safar of recruiting thugs, who violently attacked protesters and burnt private properties worth millions of naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

The Concerned Nigerians group has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate and prosecute one Ms. Hajiya Safar and other persons, who procured and financed thugs to attack peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lagos and Abuja.

The group in a letter to the IGP signed by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, accused Safar of recruiting thugs, who violently attacked protesters and burnt private properties worth millions of naira.

Safaa M.U. Adam

The letter reads, “We write to request for the investigation and prosecution of Ms. Hajiya Safar and other persons who procured and financed thugs to attack the #ENDSARS peaceful protest. You will recall that sometimes in October 2020, a peaceful protest erupted across most states in Nigeria, where citizens called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as F-SARS, as a result of several documented acts of harassment, torture and extra judicial killings allegedly perpetuated by the now disbanded unit.

“You will also recall that in recognition of the rot pervasive in the now disbanded F-SARS unit, which the #ENDSARS protests was originally centred on, you came on national television and proclaimed the F-SARS unit dissolved. However, the disbandment of the unit was just one of the five demands laid down by the protesters.

“While the peaceful protesters continued to demand that other conditions be met, Ms. Safar and other enemies of Nigeria recruited thugs who violently attacked the peaceful protesters and burnt private properties worth millions of Naira. As at the time of writing this petition, none of these thugs or their sponsors have been arrested, investigated or prosecuted. However, the security agencies have gone on indiscriminate arrest of the peaceful protesters. Evidence of Ms. Safar’s involvement in the recruitment of thugs is attached herein for ease of reference. A picture of one of the famous thugs who also attacked Lagos protesters is also attached.

“It is on the basis of the foregoing that we call on you to uphold the oath of your office and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, by investigating and prosecuting MS. Safar and other sponsors of the attacks on peaceful protesters. You will also recall that this is not the first time thugs are attacking peaceful protesters in Abuja. In December, 2019, I was viciously attacked by pro-government thugs in front of the National Human Rights Commission and was almost killed for demanding the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“I wrote a petition to you to complain with the details of my attackers and till today, nothing has been done. Those who carried out the attack against me went to television stations to grant interviews and justify the attack. You owe this solemn duty to the Nigeria people, from whom all the powers of the federation are derived.”

DOCUMENTS: Group Asks IGP to Arrest, Prosecute Safar, Others for Mobilising Thugs to Attack #EndSARS Protes... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

