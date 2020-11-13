Traditional Ruler’s Son Killed As Customs, Smugglers Clash In Kebbi

One person was killed while many others were wounded as smugglers clashed with operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone B, Kaduna, operating in Kebbi State.

The victim was identified as Abdul-Rahman Sani, a son of the village head of Budi, Alhaji Sani Muhammad, of Bunza Local Government Area.

It was learnt that the operatives, who were on routine anti-smuggling patrol, accosted vehicles ferrying smuggled foreign rice along the bush path in the area.

Former Secretary-General of Bunza Development Association, Alhaji Sahabi Chindo, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It occurred after the customs officers intercepted the vehicles of some youth from the Bunza area.

“The youth went for a negotiation with the customs officers and after they had done that, they went back to their vehicles. However, a misunderstanding came up between one of the customs officers and the deceased.

“The officer said he would shoot Abdul-Rahman if he dared to come closer. When Abdul-Rahman drew closer, the officer shot him dead.”