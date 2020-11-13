UNIBEN Rape, Murder Victim, Uwaila Omozuwa, Buried In Edo

Omozuwa was buried on Friday at the Third Cemetary in New Benin with family members, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level Microbiology undergraduate at the University of Benin, Edo State, who was gang raped and killed by her attackers, has been buried.

Omozuwa was buried on Friday at the Third Cemetary in New Benin with family members, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

Prior to the interment, a funeral service was held for her at the RCCG, Peace Sanctuary, Edo Province 10 Headquarters, located along WAEC Road, Aduwawa. 

Recall that late Uwaila, who was 22 years old at the time of her death, was gang-raped, beaten, inflicted with head injuries and abandoned for the dead inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the state. 

She died three days after the attack at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital while recovering from injuries sustained during the attack on her. 

The deceased had been using the hall of the RCCG situated at Osa-Amadasun Street, Ohovbe Quarters in Benin, the state capital, to study her book. 

In August, the police arrested and paraded six persons, who were later identified as Nelson Ogbebor ‘m’(27); Tina Samuel ‘f’ (45); Collins Uligbe ‘m’ (24); Mary Ade ‘f’ (45); Valentine Akato ‘ m’ and Nosa Osabohien ‘m’(31) in connection with the crime.

SaharaReporters, New York

