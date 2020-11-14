Land-grabbers Attack Lagos Community, Kill Resident, Injure Three Others

There has been tension in the Imosa Idasho community in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State after land grabbing hoodlums invaded the area and attacked some residents, hacking one of them to death.

Witnesses told SaharaReporters that residents locked their houses in fear after the hoodlums started shooting sporadically and later attacked four men with cutlasses.

Ibeju Lekki area on the map of Lagos State

One of the four, whose name could not yet be ascertained, died.

According to a police report obtained by SaharaReporters, tension started in the area on October 30, around 10 pm, but it was not clear yet which portions of land in the community were in contention.

It was gathered that when the police operatives from Akodo division arrived at the scene, they found "a lifeless body and three others injured."

The police report said, "It is a case of suspected murder. On October 30, at about 10.05 pm, a distress call was received from Imosa Idasho town, Ibeju Lekki, of gunshots in the area. A patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer rushed to the scene and met three men with machete cut injuries. One dead body was later found on the ground with machete cut injuries on his body the following morning.

"The place of the incident was combed by patrol men. One Emmanuel Adaumbe, 28 years old, was arrested in connection with the crime after he was identified by one of the victims. But others were at large."

The incident report added that the corpse had been deposited at Epe General Hospital for an autopsy, while the injured ones were taken to Akodo General Hospital for treatment.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest the other hoodlums. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation," the police said.