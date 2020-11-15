Gunmen Attack Kaduna Polytechnic, Kidnap Lecturer, Two Children

SaharaReporters gathered that the father of the two abducted children was injured by the gunmen and he is receiving treatment at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

Gunmen on Saturday night invaded the campus of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, and abducted a lecturer at the Department of Electrical and Electronics of the institution, Engineer Bello Atiku, and two children.

File Photo: Students of Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Premium Times

A source said the institution had been having security challenges for some time now due to its porous security situation and Saturday’s incident was not the first time lecturers and students were attacked in the institution.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said, “We are on top of the situation. The entire area has been combed by the police and we are trying to rescue the victims.”

SaharaReporters, New York

