Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have again struck in Ondo State, abducting some travellers on Saturday.

This comes barely a week after some travellers including civil servants and market women were abducted at the Ogbese area of the state but later released after paying huge ransom.

The fresh kidnap case occurred on Owo-Ifon Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state around 7:00pm on Saturday.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, who identified himself as Mr Abiola, told SaharaReporters that the travellers were waylaid by the gunmen and marched into the bush.

"This is a fresh case that I witnessed. I was on my way to Ifon when I saw the gunmen marching the travellers into the bush.

"It was a terrifying scene for me, I was very scared when I saw them with guns.

"At least, I saw about six of them marching into the forest and the gunmen dressed exactly like the Fulani. I am sure travellers were heading to Benin," he said.

The police are yet to confirm the latest development.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, could not be reached as at the time of this report.