Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo

This comes barely a week after some travellers including civil servants and market women were abducted at the Ogbese area of the state but later released after paying huge ransom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have again struck in Ondo State, abducting some travellers on Saturday. 

This comes barely a week after some travellers including civil servants and market women were abducted at the Ogbese area of the state but later released after paying huge ransom. 

Gunmen Google

The fresh kidnap case occurred on Owo-Ifon Road in Ose Local Government Area of the state around 7:00pm on Saturday. 

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, who identified himself as Mr Abiola, told SaharaReporters that the travellers were waylaid by the gunmen and marched into the bush.  

"This is a fresh case that I witnessed. I was on my way to Ifon when I saw the gunmen marching the travellers into the bush. 

"It was a terrifying scene for me, I was very scared when I saw them with guns. 

"At least, I saw about six of them marching into the forest and the gunmen dressed exactly like the Fulani. I am sure travellers were heading to Benin," he said. 

The police are yet to confirm the latest development. 

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, could not be reached as at the time of this report. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack Kaduna Polytechnic, Kidnap Lecturer, Two Children
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
CRIME Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen In Southern Kaduna Kidnap Five Daughters Of Christ Embassy Pastor, One IDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Soldiers In Katsina, Kill One
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Kills 75 Boko Haram Terrorists, Loses Three Soldiers In Borno –Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Former NECO Acting Registrar, Gana, Shielded Director, Ekele, From Dismissal Over Fake Certificates
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Land-grabbers Attack Lagos Community, Kill Resident, Injure Three Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion How Osun State Governor Killed Those He Could And Aided Killers During #EndSARS Protest By Mary Omowunmi Abraham
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Residents Flee, Others Rendered Homeless As Ocean Surge Sacks Over 2000 Residents In Ondo Community
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis Worsens As Rocket Hits Eritrea’s Airport
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad