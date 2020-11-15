Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons

The police in Lagos on Sunday said they arrested 720 suspects in several black spots and hideouts in the state as part of efforts to curb crime.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, spokesperson for the police in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Weapons, charms, and harmful substances were also recovered from the suspects, Adejobi added.

He said, “The command today, Sunday 15th November, 2020, at about 7am, carried out raids simultaneously on identified black spots, reasonably believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums, across the 14 Area Commands in Lagos State.

“In the swift operations, police operatives of the command arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns and live cartridges, charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp, substances suspected to be cocaine and some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent EndSARS violence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who matched his words with actions, had earlier warned and directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in Lagos; he affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even, beyond the yuletide season.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu has however directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCID, Panti, to commence discreet investigation on the arrested suspects for immediate prosecution. He also urged those whose items were looted during the recent EndSARS violence to come up for claims of their items with prove of ownership.”