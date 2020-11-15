Nigeria Records 112 New COVID-19 Cases

The new numbers show that the Federal Capital Territory had the most cases with 27, followed by Oyo State also with 27 cases.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has confirmed 112 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Others are Bayelsa with nine, Rivers nine, Delta seven, Edo five, Kaduna five, Ogun five, Anambra three, Katsina three, Ondo three, Osun three, Plateau three, Niger two, Kano one.

So far, Nigeria has confirmed 64,996 since the first case of COVID-19 in the country in February. 

Of the number 61,029 have been discharged while 1,163 have died.

SaharaReporters, New York

