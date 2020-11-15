Nigerian Government To Feed, Deworm Children With N142.3bn In 2021

The proposed allocation for the NHGSFP accounts for 40.5 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, which was established in 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

In 2021, under the Home-Grown School Feeding, the Nigerian Government has earmarked N142.3bn to feed 9.86 million children, deworm seven million children and recount the pupils.

The proposed allocation for the NHGSFP accounts for 40.5 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, which was established in 2019.

File Photo: school feeding programme

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the N142.3bn is meant to cater to the feeding of about 10 million, deworming of seven million primary 1-3 pupils in 35 states and FCT and 60,000 out-of-school children, enumeration of pupils and training of cooks and farmers.

The National Assembly joint Committees on Poverty Alleviation detailed this in a document exclusively obtained by the newspaper which the committees submitted to the Senate in October.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs also told the National Assembly that in the coming year, it would expand the NHGSFP programme to target additional five million children in conventional and non-conventional schools under the Alternate School Programme.

Also, N2.7bn is planned to be used for the “purchase of feeding utensils, devices for capturing and aprons for cooks” for the feeding programme.

The amount billed for the NHGSFP is a slice from the N400bn – N350bn recurrent and N50bn capital expenditure – proposed to the National Assembly for the implementation of the NSIP in 2021.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Indorama Reacts To SaharaReporters’ Story, Claims To Be Unaware Of Staff Medical Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Married Man Sets Self, Girlfriend Ablaze In Benue State For Refusing Marriage Proposal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot One Person, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna Polytechnic, Rector Reveals
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad