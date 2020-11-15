Nigerian Government To Feed, Deworm Children With N142.3bn In 2021

In 2021, under the Home-Grown School Feeding, the Nigerian Government has earmarked N142.3bn to feed 9.86 million children, deworm seven million children and recount the pupils.

The proposed allocation for the NHGSFP accounts for 40.5 per cent of the total recurrent expenditure of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, which was established in 2019.

File Photo: school feeding programme

According to PREMIUM TIMES, the N142.3bn is meant to cater to the feeding of about 10 million, deworming of seven million primary 1-3 pupils in 35 states and FCT and 60,000 out-of-school children, enumeration of pupils and training of cooks and farmers.

The National Assembly joint Committees on Poverty Alleviation detailed this in a document exclusively obtained by the newspaper which the committees submitted to the Senate in October.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs also told the National Assembly that in the coming year, it would expand the NHGSFP programme to target additional five million children in conventional and non-conventional schools under the Alternate School Programme.

Also, N2.7bn is planned to be used for the “purchase of feeding utensils, devices for capturing and aprons for cooks” for the feeding programme.

The amount billed for the NHGSFP is a slice from the N400bn – N350bn recurrent and N50bn capital expenditure – proposed to the National Assembly for the implementation of the NSIP in 2021.