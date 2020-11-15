Nigerian Troops Kill Bandits, Cattle Rustlers In Kaduna, Says Defence Headquarters

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement said the airstrikes, which took place on November 12, 2020, were carried out following reports that close to a 100 bandits armed with high-caliber weapons on motorcycles had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement said the airstrikes, which took place on November 12, 2020, were carried out following reports that close to a 100 bandits armed with high-caliber weapons on motorcycles had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

Defence HQ

He disclosed that the bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft on reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

The statement reads, “The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

“The Air component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the killing of several of the bandits.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Nigerian Army Testifies Before Lagos Judicial Panel Over Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests Soldier Who Asked Colleagues Not To Kill #EndSARS Protesters
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Six Corpses Recovered From Lake Behind Dogara’s Mansion After Soldiers Kill Palliative Hunters
Military Nigerian Soldiers Kill Eight Persons At Ex-House Of Reps Speaker, Yakubu Dogara’s Mansion In Jos, Dump Bodies Inside Mining Pond
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Former NECO Acting Registrar, Gana, Shielded Director, Ekele, From Dismissal Over Fake Certificates
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Land-grabbers Attack Lagos Community, Kill Resident, Injure Three Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion How Osun State Governor Killed Those He Could And Aided Killers During #EndSARS Protest By Mary Omowunmi Abraham
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Environment Residents Flee, Others Rendered Homeless As Ocean Surge Sacks Over 2000 Residents In Ondo Community
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad