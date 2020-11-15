Nigerian Troops Kill Bandits, Cattle Rustlers In Kaduna, Says Defence Headquarters

The Defence Headquarters on Saturday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has disrupted activities of cattle rustlers in Kwiambana Forest area in Kaduna State, killing several bandits.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement said the airstrikes, which took place on November 12, 2020, were carried out following reports that close to a 100 bandits armed with high-caliber weapons on motorcycles had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages.

The statement reads, “The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru Village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

“The Air component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the killing of several of the bandits.”