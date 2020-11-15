Nigerian Youth Are Hungry, Angry — Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said that most Nigerian youth were angry because they were hungry and the only way to get them out of the anger was to continue to empower them.

A statement by the spokesperson for Ooni’s palace, Moses Olafare, said Oba Ogunwusi spoke during the second graduation of students of the Ojaja II Fashion Training Institute, which was part of the commemoration of his fifth coronation anniversary.

The monarch said, “The youth are angry because they are hungry and the way to get them out of this anger is to continue to empower them. In line with the celebration of my fifth year on the throne, I’ve mapped out plans to empower 5,000 youths to be financially independent and to feed others.

“I hereby call on Nigerian leaders either in politics, traditional or religious to know that it is now a necessity to empower the youth. Out of our earnings, let us dedicate part to the empowerment of youths in our areas. We must consider this a necessity and what should be done on a regular basis.

“We have just had a sample of youth restiveness and it should be a lesson to all of us that nobody can handle their anger, so it is about time we knew that it is stupidity to keep monies in the bank, while the needy continue to wallow in poverty.”

Young people across Nigeria recently staged a protest tagged #EndSARS to demand an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Nigeria by security operatives.