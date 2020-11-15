Policeman In Benue Allegedly Rapes 13-year-old Girl

A policeman in Benue State has allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl in Ayilamo community under Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The incident triggered unrest by community members, who reportedly vandalised the windows and doors of the police station.

The accused policeman was rescued and taken away by his colleagues.

Wuam Hilega, a community leader in the area recounting the incident said, “One Inspector Joseph allegedly raped the girl schooling around Tombo Ward, Ayilamo.

“The incident happened around 5:00pm on Thursday. Five female pupils of Tombo Community Secondary School, Ayilamo, were sent on an errand by their games master to fetch water from a nearby hand-dug well.

“The well is closed to Mobile Police Quarters but the mobile policeman, one Inspector Joseph, called one of the girls to come. The girl was afraid to meet with him but the policeman threatened to deal with her. So, the other girls advised her to go.

“But when she got to the place, the police inspector immediately dragged the girl into a room, pulled off her clothes and defiled her.

“The other girls ran back to the school and reported to the principal and other staff members who mobilised to the place.

"They broke the door open and the policeman was caught naked, while the girl was also bleeding and crying.”

Police spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene, was unavailable for comments on the incident at the time of this report.