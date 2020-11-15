Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged

Trump, who had refused to concede he lost the election, said this in a tweet on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

United States President, Donald Trump, has finally admitted that Joe Biden won the presidential election but maintained that the results were fraudulent.

Trump, who had refused to concede he lost the election, said this in a tweet on Sunday.

Donald Trump

“He won because the election was rigged. No vote watchers or observers allowed, vote tabulated by a radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the fake and silent media, and more!” he tweeted.

The tweet was flagged by Twitter as a number of Trump's tweets had been done since he began claiming the election results were fraudulent.

The President has launched a series of legal challenges but most have so far been thrown out by the courts.

On Saturday, Trump said his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, would be leading his continued efforts to challenge the election results.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Election: Trump Supporters March In Washington DC To Contest Vote Result
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide Ben Carson And Marco Rubio Will Never Become The Republican Nominees In The 2016 Election By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Elections U.S. Elections Explained: Delegates And Super Tuesday
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Journalism Two Nigerians Win Prestigious Journalism Fellowship In USA
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Elections Africa To Remain Afterthought In US Policy According To Democratic, Republican Party Platforms
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide The Tipping Point For Donald Trump Has Come By Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Indorama Reacts To SaharaReporters’ Story, Claims To Be Unaware Of Staff Medical Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Married Man Sets Self, Girlfriend Ablaze In Benue State For Refusing Marriage Proposal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad