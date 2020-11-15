Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged

United States President, Donald Trump, has finally admitted that Joe Biden won the presidential election but maintained that the results were fraudulent.

Trump, who had refused to concede he lost the election, said this in a tweet on Sunday.

Donald Trump

“He won because the election was rigged. No vote watchers or observers allowed, vote tabulated by a radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the fake and silent media, and more!” he tweeted.

The tweet was flagged by Twitter as a number of Trump's tweets had been done since he began claiming the election results were fraudulent.

The President has launched a series of legal challenges but most have so far been thrown out by the courts.

On Saturday, Trump said his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, would be leading his continued efforts to challenge the election results.