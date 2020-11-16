Catholic Archbishop Condemns Freezing of #EndSARS Promoters’ Accounts, Asks President Buhari To Apply Caution In Dealing With Youths

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has faulted the freezing of accounts of #EndSARS promoters.

The Archbishop disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Social Communications, Rev. Fr. Anthony Godonu.

Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Nigeria.

The clergyman advised the Nigerian Government to be guided in handling prominent figures in the #EndSARS protests.

The statement reads, “We have been reading with great concern, reports of arrest, seizure of international passports and the freezing of bank accounts of some of the prominent figures in the #EndSARS protest.

“Everyone was delighted to hear the President say that the voices of the youth had been heard loud and clear. That left everyone with the impression that the government had seen the point in their protest and had taken a cue on how to meet their concerns. It came as a surprise to hear that the people who had helped the government to the new awakening are now being punished for the service they offered.

“Apart from being an abridgment of the rights of these youths to organize peaceful protests, a right that government officials have affirmed over and over since this whole matter started; it also amounts to a betrayal of their trust that the government will actually listen to them. Financial contributions to support a cause, that even government officials recognize as being a noble one, should certainly not be a crime.”

The Archbishop further admonished the Nigerian Government to be careful in the way it handles the matter so that wounds that are gradually being healed would not be reopened and the hope that trust would gradually be restored may not be lost again.

He assured Nigerians of continued prayers for the nation and enjoined all citizens to be law-abiding and peaceful while going about their daily activities.