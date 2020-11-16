Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 14 Per Cent As Food Prices Surge

This was contained in the Consumer Price Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 14 per cent in October 2020, indicating 0.52 per cent point higher than 13.71 per cent recorded in September 2020.

This was contained in the Consumer Price Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

The report showed that food inflation hit 17.38 per cent from 16.66 per cent in September.

This bureau said the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread, cereal, oil, potato, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits, vegetable, alcoholic and food beverages.

According to the report, all items inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Zamfara (17.69 per cent), Sokoto (16.99 per cent) and Ebonyi (16.91 per cent), while Lagos (11.96 per cent), Abuja (11.84 per cent) and Cross River (10.50 per cent) recorded the slowest rise.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 14.81 per cent (year-on-year) in October 2020 from 14.31 per cent recorded in September 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 13.68 per cent in October 2020 from 13.14 per cent in September 2020,” the report reads.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, stood at 11.14 percent in October 2020, up by 0.56 per cent when compared with 10.58 per cent recorded in September 2020.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food UN Providing Food to Refugees Fleeing Violence in Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Food Food Prices Rise In Nigeria As Global Costs Drop
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Food Nigeria Joins Somalia, Sudan As Countries With Worst Food Crisis -United Nations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Importers Smuggling Rice In Tyres, Says Economist
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Food Displaced Persons Protest Over Lack Of Food, Water In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 753 Nigerian Traders Sign Document To Return To Nigeria Over Hate, Xenophobic Attacks By Ghanaians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Court Adjourns Hearing In Case Of EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, After Judge Complains Of Large Media Presence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #FreeEromosele: After Eight Days In Illegal Detention, Police Return Eromosele To Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad