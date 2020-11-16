Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates

Nigerians have reacted to news of the United Arab Emirates approving the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweets on Sunday said the golden visa also extends to spouses of beneficiaries and their children.

He said, “We approved granting the 10-year Golden visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above.

While reacting on Twitter, @AdelakunTufayi said, “As a Nigerian this has attracted me to UAE. I look forward to having a scholarship program in this lovely and blessed nation. What a country.”

@theafricangod said, “Dear ‪@HHShkMohd, can we dash the good people of UAE ‪@MBuhari and his ministers so that his majesty can come and lead Nigeria for just three months. This is a humble request your majesty. I pray that it's granted.”

@Constan02592105 said, “Dear HH Sheik Mohammed, why is it that the Muslims in Nigeria are more concerned about strict application of Sharia and are against Western education? Are the Muslims in UAE from the moon?”

@umarismaeel said, “Wow. This is a very nice development. It will lure more intellectual lords to your UAE, which will later be a win-win situation. How I wish my country had a profile to do this. The ones in Nigeria are not even well taken care of not to talk of importing from overseas.”

‪@FaladeJumi said, “@FemAdesina, @GarShehu, @BashirAhmaad won't see and tell their master this! They hardly see the good things other countries do for their citizens.”