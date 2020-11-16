Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates

Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweets on Sunday said the golden visa also extends to spouses of beneficiaries and their children.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

Nigerians have reacted to news of the United Arab Emirates approving the issuance of a 10-year golden visa for more professionals including PhD holders, physicians, engineers as well as graduates from certain universities in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building.

Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweets on Sunday said the golden visa also extends to spouses of beneficiaries and their children.

He said, “We approved granting the 10-year Golden visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above.

While reacting on Twitter, @AdelakunTufayi said, “As a Nigerian this has attracted me to UAE. I look forward to having a scholarship program in this lovely and blessed nation. What a country.” 

@theafricangod said, “Dear ‪@HHShkMohd, can we dash the good people of UAE ‪@MBuhari and his ministers so that his majesty can come and lead Nigeria for just three months. This is a humble request your majesty. I pray that it's granted.” 

@Constan02592105 said, “Dear HH Sheik Mohammed, why is it that the Muslims in Nigeria are more concerned about strict application of Sharia and are against Western education? Are the Muslims in UAE from the moon?”

@umarismaeel said, “Wow. This is a very nice development. It will lure more intellectual lords to your UAE, which will later be a win-win situation. How I wish my country had a profile to do this. The ones in Nigeria are not even well taken care of not to talk of importing from overseas.” 

‪@FaladeJumi said, “@FemAdesina, @GarShehu, @BashirAhmaad won't see and tell their master this! They hardly see the good things other countries do for their citizens.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Confusion At MMA2 As Passengers Miss Their Flights Over Terminal Reshuffle
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Opinion The Afropreneur: From Abuja To Kaduna by Rail By Idris Ayodeji Bello
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Scandal Arik Aircraft Suffers Damage 24hrs After Relocating To MMA2
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel BREAKING: Ondo FRSC Boss Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Travel Mokwa-Jebba Road Temporarily Reopened After Palliative Work On Damaged Bridge
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive Applicants Queue For Months As International Passport Scarcity Rocks Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 753 Nigerian Traders Sign Document To Return To Nigeria Over Hate, Xenophobic Attacks By Ghanaians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Court Adjourns Hearing In Case Of EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, After Judge Complains Of Large Media Presence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #FreeEromosele: After Eight Days In Illegal Detention, Police Return Eromosele To Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 14 Per Cent As Food Prices Surge
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad