Ocean Surge: House Of Representatives To Direct NDDC To Intervene As Flood Renders Thousands Homeless In Ondo

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has promised to direct the Niger Delta Development Commission to shift attention to Ondo State as flooding continues to render many homeless.

SaharaReporters had reported how sea incursion from the Atlantic Ocean sacked over 2000 residents in Ayetoro community in the Ilaje area of Ondo State recently.

Properties worth millions of naira were damaged by the ocean surge.

The situation led to a protest among residents as they sought government's assistance.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised intervention in the recurrent sea incursion that has overtime rendered residents of Ilaje Local Government Area homeless.

The lawmaker, who regretted the incident, assured that the NDDC would approach the natural disaster with a more drastic measure.

He said, "It's quite saddening that our people have had to suffer in the past years of an occurrence that could have been better managed.

“We will not fold our arms while things remain the way they have always been. This is a time a drastic approach was put in place to manage this ugly incident.

"In the coming days, I will engage the management of NDDC on what can urgently be done to salvage the situation.”