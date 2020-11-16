Ocean Surge: House Of Representatives To Direct NDDC To Intervene As Flood Renders Thousands Homeless In Ondo

SaharaReporters had reported how sea incursion from the Atlantic Ocean sacked over 2000 residents in Ayetoro community in the Ilaje area of Ondo State recently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has promised to direct the Niger Delta Development Commission to shift attention to Ondo State as flooding continues to render many homeless.

SaharaReporters had reported how sea incursion from the Atlantic Ocean sacked over 2000 residents in Ayetoro community in the Ilaje area of Ondo State recently.

See Also Environment Residents Flee, Others Rendered Homeless As Ocean Surge Sacks Over 2000 Residents In Ondo Community 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Properties worth millions of naira were damaged by the ocean surge.

The situation led to a protest among residents as they sought government's assistance.

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has promised intervention in the recurrent sea incursion that has overtime rendered residents of Ilaje Local Government Area homeless.

The lawmaker, who regretted the incident, assured that the NDDC would approach the natural disaster with a more drastic measure. 

He said, "It's quite saddening that our people have had to suffer in the past years of an occurrence that could have been better managed. 

“We will not fold our arms while things remain the way they have always been. This is a time a drastic approach was put in place to manage this ugly incident.

"In the coming days, I will engage the management of NDDC on what can urgently be done to salvage the situation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Buhari Demands Report Of Obasanjo’s $5m Study
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Environment Ogoniland's Cleanup To Begin On June 2 - Minister
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Environment Superhighway in Cross River Threatens To Displace 50,000 Inhabitants
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Environmentalist Decries Sand Filling Of Lagos Lagoons
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Lagos Continues To Remain Littered As Government Transfers Waste Management To Foreign Investors
Environment Visionscape, PSPs Agree To Work Together To Tackle Lagos Waste Problem
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Renovation Without Drugs, The Story Of The Solitary Health Centre In Dagbaja, Osun State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Links Increase In Petrol Price To Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam MURIC Condemns Lawsuit Seeking Removal Of Arabic Language From Naira Notes
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad