414 Cases Reported, 38 Sexual Offenders Convicted In One Year—NAPTIP

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has secured the conviction of no fewer than 38 sexual offenders in the last year across the country.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this on Monday in Enugu during the training of stakeholders and members of state task forces on human trafficking in the South East, Vanguard reports.

Okah-Donli said the 38 people were those recorded in its register between November 2019 and November 2020. She said that the essence of the sexual offender register, launched in November 2019, was to name and shame sexual offenders in the country. 

“As at last week, a total of 38 convicted people have been documented in the register with 414 cases reported and 108 fingerprints digitally captured,” she said. 

On human trafficking, Okah-Donli said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic posed a great challenge to the crusade against the crime. 

“Some heartless human traffickers are already taking advantage of the situation to deceive and recruit vulnerable youths and traffic them. Therefore, we must re-strategise and double efforts in curbing the menace,” the director-general said. 

Okah-Donli said that NAPTIP, in conjunction with state governments and with the support of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and other partners, had between 2019 and 2020 inaugurated State Task Forces on Human Trafficking. 

She said that the workshop was aimed at equipping members of the task forces with the necessary skills to curtail incidences of human trafficking. 

“The state task forces on human trafficking are strategic instruments that NAPTIP adopted to harness counter-trafficking efforts at the sub-national level. 

“It will create important synergies in the fight against human trafficking in the country,” she said. The NAPTIP boss said that no fewer than 443 traffickers had been convicted while about 17, 000 victims rescued by the agency,” she said. 

