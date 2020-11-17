BREAKING: Court Grants N1m Bail To EndSARS Protester, Eromosele

The Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, has granted bail to Eromosele Adene.
Health condition of the activist was taken into consideration by the court in arriving at that decision.
He was granted a N1m bail and asked to provide two sureties in like sum.
The court also said the sureties must own their own companies.
#FreeEromosele: Police Seal Entrance Gate, Deny Lawyers Access To Court Where #EndSARS Protester Is Being Arraigned— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 17, 2020
