BREAKING: Court Grants N1m Bail To EndSARS Protester, Eromosele

Health condition of the activist was taken into consideration by the court in arriving at that decision.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

The Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, has granted bail to Eromosele Adene.

He was granted a N1m bail and asked to provide two sureties in like sum.

The court also said the sureties must own their own companies.

