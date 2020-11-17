EndSARS: Seun Kuti Revives Fela's Political Party, Demands Improved Governance From President Buhari

Seun, one of the sons of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has announced the revival of his father’s political party, the Movement of the People.

He disclosed this while addressing journalists on Tuesday at the Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja, Lagos.

Seun Kuti

He said the party was re-established as part of his drive to call for better governance in the country and as well as an end to police brutality.

The original Movement of the People was set up by Fela in 1979 when he intended to run for the presidency under its banner but was barred by the Nigerian Government from taking part in the election.

He said, “The idea is that we liberate the Nigerian people. I want to guarantee you that this movement will be the movement to cultivate those minds, those ideas. The pan Africanist and socialist foundation.

“The movement cannot survive without the Nigerian professionals and the middle class. We have to do the work now to begin to engage those of us in society that have been completely left behind and that have been overlooked.”

The briefing comes hours after Seun tackled the Nigerian Government over plans to shut down African Shrine due to a proposed #EndSARS meeting at the venue.

Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/K3tDW5apjn pic.twitter.com/jkTFBh2IPC — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 16, 2020

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, the 37-year-old Afrobeat singer had called out the government for clamping down on citizens' rights to association.

He added that the government called Yeni Kuti, his eldest sister, to warn against the meeting billed for 12:00pm on Tuesday.

Seun also accompanied the post with a letter from the Divisional Police Officer of Alausa, who kicked against the proposed meeting.

This is just as armed policemen on Tuesday morning restricted movement in and out of the African Shrine in Ikeja to prevent the meeting from taking place there.

BREAKING: Armed Policemen Block Road Leading To African Shrine Over Planned #EndSARS Meeting | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/6YRq7NK3T6 pic.twitter.com/dWH7IAXDHM — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) November 17, 2020

The policemen mounted strategic locations across the area while their vans were parked in front of the relaxation spot.

The musician, however, vowed to continue with the meeting.