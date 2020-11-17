ICPC Arrests Four Immigration Officers For Corrupt Acts

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has arrested four officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service over corrupt activities.

The four officers -- Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, and Okunda Olawale -- were arrested for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime.

Arrested NIS Officials

The ICPC said the officers were arrested alongside one Godwin Agazuwu, an agent of Telly Ship, in a sting operation following an investigation into their underhand activities at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

"While Adeda, Abimbola, Eboji and Okunda were at the time of the arrest in possession of seven cartons of frozen fish which were believed to be proceeds of gratification collected from a vessel flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish which berthed at the Port, the fifth suspect, Agazuwu, was responsible for buying the frozen fish from the officers.

"The commission in its fight against corrupt practices will from time to time strategically conduct similar operations to sanitise the ports of corrupt elements impacting negatively on international trade, and undermining the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure ease of doing business in the sector," the ICPC said.

A major international stakeholder in the fight against corruption in the ports sector, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, had expressed concern about incidences of corruption in the ports including asking for bribes and gratification from ports officials.

The ICPC stated that upon completion of investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken against the officers.