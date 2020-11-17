ICPC Arrests Four Immigration Officers For Corrupt Acts

The four officers -- Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, and Okunda Olawale -- were arrested for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has arrested four officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service over corrupt activities.

The four officers -- Adeda Retty, Abimbola Louis, Eboji Ngozi, and Okunda Olawale -- were arrested for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime.

Arrested NIS Officials ICPC

The ICPC said the officers were arrested alongside one Godwin Agazuwu, an agent of Telly Ship, in a sting operation following an investigation into their underhand activities at the Apapa Port in Lagos.

"While Adeda, Abimbola, Eboji and Okunda were at the time of the arrest in possession of seven cartons of frozen fish which were believed to be proceeds of gratification collected from a vessel flying a Panama Flag and carrying a cargo of fish which berthed at the Port, the fifth suspect, Agazuwu, was responsible for buying the frozen fish from the officers.

"The commission in its fight against corrupt practices will from time to time strategically conduct similar operations to sanitise the ports of corrupt elements impacting negatively on international trade, and undermining the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure ease of doing business in the sector," the ICPC said.

A major international stakeholder in the fight against corruption in the ports sector, the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, had expressed concern about incidences of corruption in the ports including asking for bribes and gratification from ports officials. 

The ICPC stated that upon completion of investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken against the officers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Deputy Director To 14-Year Jail For Defrauding Job Seekers Of N7m
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-FIRS Chairman, Fowler, Returns To EFCC Office Over Fresh N9.2bn Traced To Personal Account
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDDC Under Fire As Acting MD Buys Cars, Buses For Auditors Investigating Commission's Finances
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC To Arraign Saraki’s Deputy Chief Of Staff For N3.5bn Fraud
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 12 Senior Police Officers, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Policemen Block Road Leading To African Shrine Over Planned #EndSARS Meeting
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS You Can't Criminalise Protest, Activists Tell Buhari As Demonstration Is Set To Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Many Injured As Task Force, Commercial Motorcycle Riders Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education ‘We’re Treated Like Slaves’—Nigerians Teaching At Ugandan Varsity Cry Out
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad