LIVE: Lagos Judicial Panel Continues Sitting, Victims Testify

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

LIVE: Lagos State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry On Restitution For SARS Victims Continues Sitting

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Policemen Block Road Leading To African Shrine Over Planned #EndSARS Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #FreeEromz: Police Takeover Lagos Court Ahead Of Court Hearing Of Arrested Protester
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS REVEALED: How Police, Thugs Killed Delta Residents During #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 12 Senior Police Officers, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Policemen Block Road Leading To African Shrine Over Planned #EndSARS Meeting
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education ‘We’re Treated Like Slaves’—Nigerians Teaching At Ugandan Varsity Cry Out
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Many Injured As Task Force, Commercial Motorcycle Riders Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Saudi Arabia Offers Varsity Scholarship Slot To 424 Nigerians — Embassy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad