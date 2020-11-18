All New York City Public Schools To Close On Thursday Over COVID-19 Spike

Chancellor Richard A. Carranza made the announcement to school principals in an email on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

The entirety of New York City’s public school system will close on Thursday as the city battles a second wave of Coronavirus.

Moving to all-remote instruction will disrupt the education of many of the roughly 300,000 children who have been attending in-person classes in the city. Anna Watts for The New York Times

The shutdown was decided upon after the city hit a three per cent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Schools within the system will now move classes online — no less 300,000 children are expected to be affected.

So far, New York City has recorded 290,000 cases of the virus while 24,146 have died from it.

SaharaReporters, New York

