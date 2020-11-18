All New York City Public Schools To Close On Thursday Over COVID-19 Spike

The entirety of New York City’s public school system will close on Thursday as the city battles a second wave of Coronavirus.

Chancellor Richard A. Carranza made the announcement to school principals in an email on Wednesday.

Moving to all-remote instruction will disrupt the education of many of the roughly 300,000 children who have been attending in-person classes in the city.

The shutdown was decided upon after the city hit a three per cent positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

So far, New York City has recorded 290,000 cases of the virus while 24,146 have died from it.