BREAKING: Police Take Over Berger Roundabout In Abuja Ahead Of #EndSARS Protest

Armed policemen have taken over Berger Roundabout in Abuja where the second wave of #ENDSARS protest is expected to hold.

About three vans loaded with armed policemen and water canon were sighted under the bridge, causing panic among passersby.

Police vehicles stationed under berger bridge, Abuja.

Protesters were yet to show up as at time of this report.

Nigerian youth had few weeks ago taken to social media platforms to express displeasure over the alleged persecution and victimisation of young people by the Nigerian Government.

Some participants in the protest against police brutality were arrested and arraigned before the court on trumped up charges while others had their bank accounts frozen.

President Muhammadu Buhari after a closed door meeting on Monday with security chiefs vowed not to allow such protest again in the country.

