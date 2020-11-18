Supreme Court Dismisses Six Suits Against Bayelsa Governor, Deputy

Diri’s victory has been challenged a number of times but the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja at different times affirmed Diri as the duly elected governor of the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the suit brought by the Alliance for Democracy, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party and LM against Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and Accord Party’s case against Governor Douye Diri.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court predicated the dismissal of the appeals on the withdrawal of the six appeals by lawyers of the appellants.

Diri’s victory has been challenged a number of times but the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja at different times affirmed Diri as the duly elected governor of the state.

Governor Duoye Diri was sworn in on February 14, a day after the Supreme Court sacked the former governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

Lyon’s election was nullified after his deputy was accused of submitting forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Quality Of Leadership From North Has Been Disappointing, Embarrassing —AYCF
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM #EndSARS: Seun Kuti Revives Fela's Political Party, Demands Improved Governance From President Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kills Scores —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS You Can't Criminalise Protest, Activists Tell Buhari As Demonstration Is Set To Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Nigeria Has Highest Asylum Seekers To Canada
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Man Accuses Wife Of Witchcraft In Delta, Locks Her In Cage For Three Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Quality Of Leadership From North Has Been Disappointing, Embarrassing —AYCF
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad