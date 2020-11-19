BREAKING: #EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, Regains Freedom After 12 Days In Unjust Police Detention

Adene was arrested by the police on November 7 from his home in Ikeja, Lagos.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Activist, Eromosele Adene, has finally regained his freedom from unjust detention of the Nigeria Police Force.

He was taken to Abuja for interrogation before he was returned to Lagos for trial after 10 days.

He was arraigned in court on four count charges of cyber-stalking and activities likely to cause breach of peace.

He was granted bail on Tuesday by Magistrate Folarin Williams of the Yaba Magistrate Court. 

Despite meeting his bail condition, the police failed to release him until Thursday following public pressure.
 

